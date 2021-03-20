Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

VOT stock opened at $213.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average of $202.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

