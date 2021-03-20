Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.