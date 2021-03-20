Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

