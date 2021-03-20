Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.58 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $13,540,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

