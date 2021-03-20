Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,200,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98.

