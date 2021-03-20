Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

