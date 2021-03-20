Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Polaris worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 410.24 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.