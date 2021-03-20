Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23.82 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.83% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $697,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 678.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.