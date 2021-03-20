Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.74 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $395.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.86 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

