Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.26 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09.

