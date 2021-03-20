Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.87 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

