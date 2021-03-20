Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 7.67% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after buying an additional 308,951 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 664,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000.

PTBD stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

