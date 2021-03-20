Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,566,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,003,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

