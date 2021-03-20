Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $260.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

