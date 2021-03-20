Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,405 shares of company stock worth $12,060,075. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

