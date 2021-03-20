Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,526 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $344.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.26 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.