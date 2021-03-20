Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 151,374 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.30% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

