Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,102 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of QLTA opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

