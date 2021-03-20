Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,485 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

