Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 48,301 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Aflac worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 262,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

