Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,031 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of V.F. worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.63 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.