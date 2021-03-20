Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $243.26 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.