Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $155.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

