Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,990 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $62.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

