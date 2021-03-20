Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NVS stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.