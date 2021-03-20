Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,563 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

