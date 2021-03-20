Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,734 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.41% of Royce Value Trust worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.