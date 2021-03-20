Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,857 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

