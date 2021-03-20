Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,182 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $34,647,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $25,605,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.63 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

