Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 298,314 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 19.41% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $27.79 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

