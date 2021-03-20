Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,825 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,247,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $173.70 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

