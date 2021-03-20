Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,410 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Roku worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.20. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.