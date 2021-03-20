Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $78.36. 15,023,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,956. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.