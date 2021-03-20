RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. RChain has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and approximately $256,511.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00641188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

