REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $826.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.