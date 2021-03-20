Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,199,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Reby Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reby Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

