Redd 24 Hour Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,761.44 or 0.99867203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072885 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001717 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.