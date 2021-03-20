ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $134.21 million and $2.62 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.45 or 1.00036442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.00391971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00284716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.43 or 0.00721403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005022 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.