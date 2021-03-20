Reef Achieves Market Capitalization of $486.33 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $486.33 million and $105.16 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00655679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024450 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

