Reef (REEF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $96.71 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $436.71 million and $96.71 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00051039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00642508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

