Refereum Trading Up 601.4% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 601.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $179.25 million and $509.60 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00640776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024608 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00033531 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

