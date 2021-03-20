reflect.finance Market Cap Reaches $8.40 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $388,147.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00456873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00064660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00140792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00703463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,466,265 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

