reflect.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $881,235.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $881,235.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00455078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00663027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,466,397 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

