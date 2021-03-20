Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $56.06 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.