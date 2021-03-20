Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $473.70 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $424.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.18.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.