Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $473.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

