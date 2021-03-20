Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $480.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

