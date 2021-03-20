Ren (REN) Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $89.68 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00051106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00638090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033603 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.