Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 795.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Phreesia worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 454,641 shares of company stock worth $28,436,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

