Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Uniti Group worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UNIT stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

